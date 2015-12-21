Hill Named Big Ten Player of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (fightingillini.com) -- Junior guard Malcolm Hill was named co-Big Ten Player of the Week after posting a double-double in Saturday's win over South Dakota with a career-high 34 points and 11 rebounds. Here's a closer look at Hill's stand-out game:

Posted a double-double against South Dakota, setting career highs with 34 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks

Converted 10-of-16 field goals, including four three-pointers, and was 10-of-11 from the free throw line

Added five assists and two steals

Became the first Illinois player in 25 years to record a 30-point, 10-rebound, five-assist game

Earns his second career Big Ten Player of the Week honor

Last Illinois Player of the Week: Malcolm Hill (Feb. 2, 2015)

Michigan's Caris Lavert (16.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 7.5 apg, 1.5 spg in 2 wins) shared Player of the Week honors with Hill, while Iowa's Nicholas Baer (13 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks vs. Drake) was named B1G Freshman of the Week.