Decatur man arrested for Battery and Flora Gems Burglary

DECATUR – In an update to a story WAND News brought you in late October, the Decatur Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the burglary of Flora Gems on October 31.

On December 20, a Decatur officer arrested 19-year-old Bruce L. Freeman III in the 1100 block of North Church Street. The officer was responding to a report from 3:45 PM alleging Freeman struck another man in the face with a closed fist multiple times in the back yard of 876 North Union Street. Officers observed multiple injuries to the victim’s face, and a witness confirmed the events.

Authorities took Freeman to the Decatur Police Department, and it was established that Freeman was connected to the Flora Gems burglary. Crime Stoppers had previously received information naming suspects in the crime, with Freeman being one of them.

He later admitted to being one of the masked subjects that entered Flora Gems on October 31 and stole several items in the “smash and grab” style burglary.

Freeman faces charges of battery and burglary. His bond is set $75,000, and he is due back in court on Monday, December 28.

Another suspect, a 16-year-old male from Decatur, has also been interviewed and has admitted to his role in the burglary.

The investigation is ongoing. We will provide more details on the story as it develops.