Decatur City Council Approves Hotel Redevelopment Agreement

DECATUR – The Decatur City Council voted to increase the city’s portion of the local property tax, but they also made a decision regarding a hotel redevelopment agreement with Pace Hospitality LLC.

WAND News previously covered the possibility of introducing a new hotel back in October 2015.

Council members approved the agreement, which includes the addition of a new Holiday Inn and Suites and associated Burger Theory full service gourmet restaurant, on Monday, December 21. The project will involve the construction of a four story, 114 room hotel on what is currently a 3.55 acre unimproved site within the northern city limits of Decatur. More than $9 million dollars is invested in the project.

Assistant City Manager Billy Tyus says the project will provide 65 local construction jobs and begin in the first quarter of 2016. Additionally, the hotel is estimated to support 50 full-time equivalent employee once it is open and running.

The redevelopment agreement includes sharing 50% of the current 6% Hotel Use Tax received by the City from the project for five years.

Construction is expected to take 9 – 15 months.