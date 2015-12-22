Decatur City Council Approves Property Tax Hike

DECATUR – The Decatur City Council met Monday, December 21, and approved a property tax hike for Decatur homeowners, but it didn’t come as much of a surprise.

Councilman Pat McDaniel says the decision was not an easy one to make.

“This is a very, very tough vote. None of us want to do it, but I will be voting for it. I’ve heard from so many residents especially this weekend. Very upset about it and frustrated and angry,” McDaniel explains.

Prior to the vote, McDaniel read a statement in which he said he would be extremely cautious in enacting additional revenue enhancements. Although, he did say that he would be in favor of a local gas tax and increasing other fees and permits.

“We have liquor licenses and the video gambling license fee. It was presented about a month ago. It’s really high. We haven’t changed the liquor license cost,” McDaniel adds.

Sherry Procarione spoke to the council before the vote and urged the council to look for ways to make cuts.

“I think it’s unfortunate that we’re talking again about raising taxes. I realize there are some needs, but I would like to see some cuts done first. And I don’t think we’re making a big enough effort in that area,” Procarione says.

With the approval of the property tax hike now official, homeowners with a house valued at $100,000 will be paying an additional $52 a year. Another approved item from Monday’s meeting included a hotel redevelopment agreement.