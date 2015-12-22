Jeep overturns on I-74; Delays Traffic

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY – Illinois State Police report they were on the scene of a property damage traffic crash, involving a Jeep overturning on its roof.

Troopers say it was around 8:20 AM on Tuesday, December 22, and a 35-year-old Tolono woman was traveling in a Jeep westbound on Interstate 74. The driver was attempting to merge onto the ramp to Neil Street when she decided she wanted to go to Prospect Avenue instead.

The driver of the Jeep then went to change lanes from the far right lane to the middle lane (Lane 2 of 3). She states that when she attempted to change lanes into the far left lane (Lane 1 of 3), she realized another vehicle was there and tried to correct her steering. This caused her to overcorrect and overturn the Jeep onto its roof.

The woman did not have any life-threatening injuries, but she was cited for improper lane usage and driving on a suspended license.

All lanes of westbound Interstate 74 are now open at this time, but traffic was delayed for a time as authorities investigated and cleaned up the crash.