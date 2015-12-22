GasBuddy projects Holiday Travelers will save $1.6 Billion at Pump

NATIONAL – GasBuddy reports gas prices during the holiday season are now around as cheap as they were in 2008, with holiday travelers saving $1.6 billion dollars on gas over their year-end travels compared to last year.

The service’s holiday travel survey indicates 88% of holiday travelers said they will be making their trips by car. A majority (66%) of them will be driving at least 200 miles round trip.

GasBuddy Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan says there has not been a better time in years for motorists to extend their trips and travel farther. DeHaan says gas prices below $2 a gallon can be found at almost 70% of stations in the country.

“The extra savings and cheer will certainly spread as we close out the year,” DeHaan says.

The national average gasoline price is expected to tick slightly higher throughout the busiest travel period of the year as GasBuddy has observed prices moving higher in the Great Lakes. Prices also continue to climb in California.

GasBuddy officials point out that this upward trend could be temporary. Lower prices will eventually hit pumps into the New Year as oil prices lower due to a weakening demand for petroleum.

The holiday travel survey also finds traffic to be the leading cause of stress during the holidays, but many travelers are making the trek no matter the cost or distance. Nearly half (49%) of drivers will be traveling a greater distance, they say, because of the extra funds they will have from lowered gas prices.

You can find updated gas statistics on our Pump Patrol page. GasBuddy also offers more findings on their app and website.