Rantoul names Carpentersville Officer as New Police Chief

RANTOUL – Our partners at The News-Gazette report the Rantoul village board has named its new police chief to take over after current chief Paul Farber retires.

The board agreed with Mayor Chuck Smith’s recommendation on Monday, December 21, for 47-year-old Erman Blevins, of Carpentersville, to succeed Chief Farber. According to The News-Gazette, Blevins is currently the commander of records and administration for the Carpentersville Police Department.

Reporter Dave Hinton writes another finalist was Andy Zinke, of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, but the mayor explained Blevins’ ability “to function inside a police department was more appealing.”

The News-Gazette reports Rantoul Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh said the quality of the two chief candidates “is a testimony to the village of Rantoul, that people want to move here and be here.”

According to The News-Gazette, Blevins says he believes in “being involved in the community and attempting to reduce divisions between different classes and races of people.”

Hinton writes that Blevins is an avid outdoorsman and has served three years in the U.S. Navy. Blevins will give his current department 45 days notice. He is expected to begin his duties in Rantoul on February 9 at the village board’s monthly meeting.

