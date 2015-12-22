USDA to begin surveying Bee and Honey Operations nationwide

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture announces the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will measure bee colony inventories, cost of pollination, honey production and also colony loss data during a nationwide survey.

Beginning in the middle of December, Illinois operators will be asked to provide information about their bee colonies, stocks of honey on hand, and production and prices received for honey in 2015. NASS will be contacting more than 1,200 operations in Illinois for the survey.

Illinois State Statistician Mark Schleusener says the interest in collecting this data continues to grow all around the country.

“Honey production in Illinois is down significantly from fifteen years ago. Data collected on these surveys will help the industry and USDA better understand colony health and honey production in the state,” Schleusener explains.

Schleusener says the information collected can also help the public better appreciate the benefits of U.S. bees and their products.

NASS is offering a variety of options for producers to participate in the survey. Producers can respond via the Internet, telephone, email or a personal interview with a local NASS representative. All information provided to the survey is confidential by law.

The survey results will be published on March 22, 2016 in the Honey report. A copy of the previous Honey report can be found here.