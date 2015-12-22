Decatur YMCA Hosting 16th Annual NYE Race

DECATUR – Decatur Family YMCA officials say they will be hosting their 16th Annual 2 Miles to Miles New Year’s Eve Race on December 31, 2015.

Participants have the option of either a 2K Fun Race or 5K Race. All age divisions are welcome to participate. The race will begin promptly at 2 PM outside the Decatur Family YMCA and follow an out-and-back course to Miles Nissan.

Race officials say this year’s event has been altered due to construction. Refreshments and an award ceremony at the YMCA will follow the end of the race. Awards will also be awarded in each age group.

The event is sponsored by Miles Nissan, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Refreshment Services of Decatur, the Decatur Running Club and Star Silkscreen.

YMCA Sports Director Kaytlynd Spangler says this race is a great way to both end 2015 and begin the New Year.

“This race is about ending 2015 on the right foot and running a race alongside others in the community with the same goal in mind… Not to mention, we couldn’t ask for better weather!” Spangler adds.

A $20 entry fee will be charged for the 2K Fun Run, and a $25 entry fee will be charged for the 5K Race. The entry fee will increase by $5 on the day of the event. Those interested in registering can do so online or in person at the YMCA, located at 220 West McKinley Avenue in Decatur.

Any questions should be directed by phone to 217-872-9622.