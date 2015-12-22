Guns Sale Up For 2015 Holiday Gift Giving Season

NATIONAL – According to the Today Show, the FBI ran more than 2.2 million firearm background checks on potential buyers, and this increase could be caused by terrorism concerns and fear of restrictions.

That number of background checks is a 24 percent increase from November 2014. The FBI reported a record 185,345 background checks on Black Friday.

NBC’s Today Show reporter Gabe Gutierrez found a business in Georgia that sells firearms had almost doubled its sales compared to a year ago at this time. The manager Eric Wallace told Gutierrez he had seen a significant increase after the attacks in Paris.

Gun owner Louis Cole told Gutierrez that a firearm was above jewelry on his wife’s Christmas list.

According to the Today’s Show report, giving a gun as a gift is allowed under federal law. Some states do not require a background check for the recipient either.

Gutierrez reports that the sale of gun accessories has also spiked. It is seeing the biggest demand since President Obama’s re-election in 2012.

The full report can be found here.