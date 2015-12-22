VA Whistleblowers Get Protection

Decatur – Whistleblowers at the Veterans Administration now have some of the strongest protection in history.

The new protection is tucked away in a $1.1 trillion spending bill signed into law by President Obama on December 18th. The provision was sponsored by U.S. Senator Mark Kirk, (R) Illinois.

An estimated 200,000 doctors and nurses will be protected from retaliation if they report suspected misconduct. In the past those employees had been subjected to retaliation on their performance reviews.

“It shouldn’t take coming from a member of Congress for the VA to implement a program correctly,” Congressman Rodney Davis told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. Davis says VA Secretary Robert McDonald now has the money and tools to right the ship. “There are no more excuses. He got more money than what was requested. He needs to begin to implement programs that we passed and do it in a way that’s going to actually represent common sense.”

The VA received a record $71 billion for veterans care. The bill also includes construction reforms to prevent the VA from wasting taxpayer money on poorly managed projects.

