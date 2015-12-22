U of I Student Found Lying in Third St. Parking Lot

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign County Coroner is releasing the name of a University of Illinois student who was found lying in a parking lot next to his apartment building on Third Street in Champaign.

21-year-old Deeptangshu Chatterjee was found on Tuesday morning lying in the lot in the 500 block of south Third Street. He was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital / Emergency Department after being found. Chatterjee was pronounced dead from unspecified injuries at 10:20 AM on December 22.

The Coroner says Chatterjee was a senior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is originally from Naperville, Illinois.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23.

The Coroner says his preliminary investigation has not ruled out the possibility of his death being a suicide or accidental incident. His death is currently under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.