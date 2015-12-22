Decatur Man Arrested For Leafland Ave. Stabbing

DECATUR – The Decatur Police Department has arrested one man after he stabbed another man with a knife in a dispute on Leafland Avenue.

Decatur officers arrested 53-year-old Ronald A. Jargon for the offense of aggravated battery after he got into an argument with another man.

Jargon was arguing with the other man on Monday, December 21, outside a residence at 255 West Leafland Avenue at 11:30 AM when Jargon stabbed him in the left side of his abdomen with a knife. After officers arrested Jargon, he admitted to the stabbing.

Jargon is currently being held in the Macon County Jail on a $10,000 bond.