Decatur Salvation Army officials find gold coins in Red Kettles

DECATUR - The Salvation Army has announced that three gold coins were found in red kettles at various Decatur Kroger locations this week.

Salvation Army Major Wes Dalberg says two gold coins were found inside a red kettle at the Kroger store in Fairview Plaza, and one coin was found at the Kroger store at the Airport Plaza. According to Dalberg, the two coins found at the Fairview Park location were Liberty 1/4 ounce fine gold coins, valued at about $300 each. The third coin was identified as a $20 gold piece worth about $1,000.

Salvation Army officials say the coins were donated during the organization's Red Kettle Campaign. Money raised during the campaign is used to fund programs that aid Macon County residents during the holidays and throughout the year, such as providing food and toys to families in need.

If you wish to donate to the campaign, but cannot make it to a Red Kettle, you may do by dropping off your donation at 229 West Main Street in Decatur, or by using a credit or debit card at this website.

Additionally, officials say they are seeking volunteers to help ring bells during this campaign. To volunteer, click here.