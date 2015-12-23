1 injured, charged with DUI in single-vehicle crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one person was charged with driving under the influence after a single vehicle crash in Cumberland County Tuesday evening.

ISP officials say the crash happened on Montrose Blacktop at County Road 350 N at about 9:37 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, authorities say a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse was northbound on Montrose Blacktop, near County Road 350 North, when it drove across the left side of the road, off the shoulder, and into a ditch. Police say the vehicle eventually came to rest in a ravine on the west side of the roadway.

Illinois State Police say the driver, identified as Dori Cash, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Police also say Cash is facing preliminary charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and not wearing a seat belt.