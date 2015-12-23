Decatur street temporarily closed due to emergency water main repairs

DECATUR - Decatur officials say a portion of East Grove Road will be closed to traffic as city water crews perform emergency repair work for a water main failure.

Officials say the closure will affect East Grove Road between Phillips Drive and Forrest Green Drive. The closure is expected to last until 3:00 p.m. on December 30, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution, slow down, and be prepared for delays through this area. Motorists are also encouraged to seek an alternate route.

For more information call Mark O'Connor in Water Services at (217) 875-5705.