Springfield Plastics raises over $35,000 for cancer research

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Plastics, Inc. officials say they have raised a total of $35,850 for cancer research during their "Drain for the Cure" campaign in October.

Officials say this year's total surpassed last year's total of $22,665. For every donation received this year, Springfield Plastics matched the amount, up to $15,000. Funds were collected throughout the month of October.

Money raised during Drain for the Cure is donated to the Simmons Cancer Institute at Southern Illinois University in Springfield. The donation was accepted by the Simmons Cancer Institute during a check presentation ceremony on December 17.