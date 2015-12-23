Springfield High School Senior to march at Rose Bowl Parade

SPRINGFIELD - A Springfield High School senior has been selected to march with The Salvation Army Pasadena National Marching Band during the Rose Bowl Parade.

Salvation Army officials say 18-year-old Jake Woodard was selected to participate in the national marching band. In a news release, Woodard said that it was "an honor just to be nominated, let alone be chosen."

Woodard, who plays the baritone brass horn, will travel to California to join other musicians from across the country and around the world in marching in the five-mile-long Rose Bowl Parade.

