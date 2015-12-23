U of I Physics Professor named Professor of the Year

URBANA – A professor of physics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has been named Outstanding Doctoral and Research Universities Professor of the Year.

Professor Mats Selen was named to the honor by the Council of Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. He was chosen from a field of more than 300 nominated faculty members from institutions nationwide.

The award honors the “most outstanding undergraduate instructors in the country – those who excel in teaching and positively influence the lives and careers of students,” according to CASE.

Selen has been an innovator in the classroom since he started teaching at the University in 1993. In his time there, he has developed interactive teaching tools, most notably the i>clicker student response system that is now used in thousands of classrooms in the United States and Canada.

Other notable contributions include the creation of the IOLab student lab kits and co-writing the smartPhysics multimedia curriculum.

Selen has also extended his passion for physics education to elementary schools. He developed a teacher training class called “Physics Made Easy” that is utilized by elementary education majors at the University of Illinois.

More information about Professor Mats Selen can be found here.

(Picture provided by Mats Selen.)