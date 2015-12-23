ISP reminding Motorists to obey Move Over Law

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is urging motorists to respect the Move Over Law and keep other vehicles and people safe by following it.

The Move Over Law (Scott’s Law) was enacted in 2002 in memory of Lieutenant Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department. Lieutenant Gillen was struck and killed on December 23, 2000 by an intoxicated driver on the Dan Ryan Expressway while assisting at a crash scene.

This law requires motorists to yield to emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance vehicles displaying oscillating, rotating or flashing lights.

According to the Illinois State Police, a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) driver recently failed to move over and caused a fiery crash on Interstate 88 near Aurora, resulting in the death of a 39-year-old Tollway worker and severely injuring an ISP District 15 Trooper.

Governor Rauner also recently acknowledged the law in a Proclamation signed on December 21, 2015.

“The Move Over Law is critical to the preservation of the lives of our public servants and the safety of all motorists. It is my hope that through education and enforcement, motorists will use caution, slow down and move over when approaching stationary emergency vehicles,” Governor Rauner says.

Further safe driving tips can be found here under the "Traffic" and "Safety" tabs.