Lincoln Votes to Move to Apollo in 2017-2018 School Year

LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School is on the move, athletic-conference-wise.

The Lincoln board of education voted 6-1 Monday to join the Apollo Conference, effective the 2017-2018 school year.

Lincoln has competed in the Central State Eight Conference since its inception, but due to declining enrollment, the school board said it wanted to provide more academic and co-curricular opportunities.

While Lincoln has had recent success in a number of sports - recently, and most notably in boys basketball - the program appears to have bottomed out on the football field.

The Railsplitters have finished each of the last three football seasons 0-9, carrying a current 27-game losing streak into their next CS8 season.