Illini Maintain Braggin' Rights, Beat Mizzou for Third Straight Year

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Malcolm Hill had 21 points, including a basket that ended a scoreless drought of nearly 9-1/2 minutes, and Illinois held off Missouri 68-63 in the annual Braggin' Rights game on Wednesday night.

Kendrick Nunn had 19 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double for Illinois (8-5), which has won five in a row overall and three straight in the neutral site series.

Wes Clark had a career best 21 points with four 3-pointers for Missouri (5-6), which has lost three in a row. Kevin Puryear added 12 points and Russell Woods had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Illinois led 50-30 with 16:13 to go but missed 11 straight shots and three free throws while Missouri climbed back into it with a 15-0 run, including seven points from Clark. Hill drove the baseline to end Illinois' drought with 6:52 to go.