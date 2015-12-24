Attorney General Lisa Madigan issues opinion on daily fantasy sports betting websites

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan has issued an opinion stating that daily fantasy sports betting constitutes illegal gambling under current state law.

According to the opinion, issued on December 23, contests offered by daily fantasy sports betting websites like FanDuel and DraftKings are considered to be illegal gambling, and that these contests do not meet exemption requirements under Illinois law.

However, Madigan also says that legislation that would allow these contests to be held legally in the state is currently pending in the Illinois General Assembly.

We will provide more updates as they become available.