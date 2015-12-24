1 dead after single-vehicle crash near Salem

SALEM - Illinois State Police say one man died due to injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Route 37 earlier this week.

ISP officials say the crash happened about two miles south of Salem at about 8:57 p.m. on December 22. According to the preliminary investigation, authorities say a 2005 Dodge Ram Crew Cab Pickup Truck was traveling southbound on Route 37 near C J Heck Road when it left the roadway to the right, struck a ditch embankment.

Police say the truck then became airborne, landing in another ditch before coming to a rest in the southbound lane of traffic. ISP officials say the driver, identified as Michael Becker, 46, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This crash is still under investigation by Illinois State Police. We will provide more information as it becomes available.