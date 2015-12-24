South Side County Club donates more than $7,000 to Decatur Memorial Foundation

DECATUR - The South Side Country Club has donated more than $7,000 to the Decatur Memorial Foundation.

Officials say the South Side Country Club Ladies 9 and 18-hole golf leagues raised $7,794 during a golf tournament on September 9. The money will be used to help women in need receive no-cost screening mammograms, as well as funding the Pink Link Breast Cancer Support Group and breast cancer research in Decatur and Macon County.

Decatur Memorial Hospital officials say the hospital is a research affiliate with the National Cancer Institute, and is currently involved in more than 130 research trials. For more information, click here.