Decatur man arrested in connection with December 13 incident

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says one person has been arrested on multiple gun charges in connection with an incident that happened on the city's southwest side on December 13.

Decatur police say Kronterial Bond, 23, was arrested on December 23, 2015. According to sworn statements from Decatur police, Bond was arrested in connection with a shots fired incident in the 1300 block of North Walnut Grove.

Authorities say Bond faces preliminary charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Bond is being held on $250,000 bond.

