1 injured in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55

MACOUPIN COUNTY - Illinois State Police say one person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 early Thursday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile post 46 at about 3:59 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, police say a 2001 GMC Yukon was traveling northbound when it left the roadway, traveled up the embankment on the right side, and struck the underside of the overpass.

ISP officials say the driver, a 27-year-old man from Normal, refused medical treatment, but that the passenger, a 27-year-old woman from St. Louis, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police say the crash resulted in a temporary lane closure on I-55 while crews worked to clear the scene. No citations related to this incident have been issued.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.