ISP responds to Fatal Crash in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY – The Illinois State Police report a man from Montrose, Illinois, is dead from a crash that took place a mile east of Teutopolis.

Authorities say the crash happened at the intersection of 1500th Avenue and 1950th Street in Effingham County, approximately a mile east of Teutopolis at 4:02 PM on Christmas day. A 2015 Honda scooter was traveling eastbound on 1500th Avenue but failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

A 1999 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on 1950th Street at the time and struck the scooter in the intersection. Responders declared the driver of the scooter 85-year-old Edwin E. Ebbert, of Montrose, dead at the scene.

The driver of the Malibu, a 22-year-old man from Sigel, Illinois, was not injured in the crash.