Early morning Champaign home fire displaces 7 people

CHAMPAIGN – A fire that occurred in the early morning of Saturday, December 26, has displaced several people and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The Champaign Fire Department responded to working fire at 37 Sycamore Drive on Saturday at 2:24 AM. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Responders were able to bring the fire under control at 3:26 AM.

Ten pieces of Fire/Rescue/EMS equipment and 24 emergency response personnel responded to the call, with Captain John Mills serving as the commander office for the incident. No firefighters or residents were injured in the fire.

Seven people, who received support from the Emergency Services Support Team (ESST), were displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in structural and content damage. Authorities say the origin and cause of the fire is still undetermined, and their investigation is ongoing.

Champaign Fire officials remind the public to have a working smoke alarm and home escape plan ready for if a fire should break out.