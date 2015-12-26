Cyclist struck by Car in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A cyclist has been treated for non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle struck the rear of his bicycle on Friday, December 25.

A 25-year-old man from Wichita, Kansas, was riding his bike east on US 40, just west of IL 140, in the eastbound lane at 5:42 PM. A 32-year-old man from Greenup, Illinois, in a 2002 Hyundai was also traveling east at the same location behind the cyclist.

According to the preliminary investigation from the Illinois State Police, the cyclist was wearing dark clothing with no reflective attire on his person or his bicycle, with only a small light on the rear of the bicycle. Because of this, the driver of the Hyundai was unable to see the cyclist until it was too late and struck the bike in the rear.

Responders had the cyclist airlifted to Carle Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. No charges have been filed.

Information about safe cycling practices can be found here.