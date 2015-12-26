Decatur man arrested for Long John Silver’s Armed Robbery

DECATUR – Decatur Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Long John’s Silver’s restaurant on West Eldorado Street at 2 PM on Saturday, December 26.

According to witnesses at the scene, a black male entered the restaurant at 701 West Eldorado Street with his face covered with a cloth mask. The suspect then displayed what employees believed to be a gun and demanded cash from the register.

The man also grabbed a female patron inside the restaurant and pointed what was believed to be a handgun at her. He then demanded she leave with him, but the woman refused. After this, the suspect fled the restaurant on foot.

Decatur authorities patrolling the area saw the suspect running from Long John Silver’s and engaged in a foot chase with him. Officers eventually used a Taser to subdue the fleeing suspect.

According to the Decatur Police, the suspect taken into custody is a 43-year-old Decatur resident. He has been booked into the Macon County Jail for charges of armed robbery and attempted kidnapping.