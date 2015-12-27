ISP advising Motorists to be aware of Water Covered Roadways

EFFINGHAM – The Illinois State Police of District 12 advises motorists to beware of water covered roadways during these rainy conditions.

Officials say the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is closing a section of Illinois Route 45 in Effingham County due to water over the roadway in the area of Effingham County Road 500 north (southern Effingham County). IDOT has put up signage closing Route 45 at the junction of Route 45 and Route 37. The closure will extend south from that junction to an area just south of Route 45 at Effingham County Road 500 north.

Illinois State Police later issued an update saying due to the flood waters over the county road area, road closure to through traffic is now in effect for northbound traffic at the junction of Route 45 and U.S. 50 (Flora).

Authorities say more rain is expected, so they are advising motorists to use caution to avoid hydroplaning. They also say motorists should never cross into standing or moving water. Motorists should take alternate routes if they come across these conditions.

Possible flooded areas are especially dangerous during low light hours.

More tips on staying safe during flood conditions can be found here.