Boil Order Issued for Decatur Residents South of Lake Decatur

DECATUR - In response to a water main break, Decatur officials say they have issued a precautionary boil order for some water customers south of Lake Decatur.

Officials say the following area is impacted by the boil order:

North Boundary - South Shores Schools on South Franklin Street Road

South Boundary - County Highway 30 (Elwin Road) and the Shepherds Hill subdivision south of CH 30.

West Boundary - South Route 51

East Boundary - South Franklin Street Road

If you live within that area, Decatur officials say you should not use water from the tap to drink, make ice, brush teeth, wash dishes, or prepare food without boiling for three-to-five minutes first.

Officials say the boil order was issued due to a 12-inch water main break on South Franklin Street Road. This boil order is in effect until further notice.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.