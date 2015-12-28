New furniture store opens in Decatur

DECATUR - Decatur residents now have another option when it comes to purchasing tables, chairs, and other fixtures, as Ashley Furniture Homestore has opened on the city's north side.

Decatur officials say the new 35,000-square-foot store is located at the Mound Center at Route 51 and Mound Road. Construction for the multi-million project began in May 2015, and was completed in winter 2015.

Officials also say the store is expected to employ about 30 people. For more information about Ashley Furniture Homestore, click here.