CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - City Water, Light and Power officials say crews are responding to several reports of power outages in the northern part of Springfield Monday morning.

CWLP officials say they were notified at about 10:15 a.m. of a power outage affecting 1,100 residents on Taintor Road, Peoria Road, and near the airport. Crews are currently in the area attempting to restore service.

Additionally, Amos Street, between Carpenter Street and Brenda Court, is closed to through traffic in order to allow crews to perform repairs in the area. Officials say five power poles and a tree collapsed due to recent storms.

Amos Street is expected to reopen at some point tomorrow, weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if traveling in this area. For more information, or to report an outage, click here.