Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting special event in January

DECATUR - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Macon County is inviting the community to help celebrate National Mentoring Month during January.

Officials say they will host a special event on January 21, 2016, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at 242 West William Street in Decatur. Attendees will be able to learn more about different ways you can get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Macon County.

Additionally, staff members and current Big Brothers and Big Sisters will be in attendance talk about their experiences with the organization. Appetizers will also be served.

Big Brothers Big Sisters aims to change the lives of children for the better by helping to improve their behavior, academics, and confidence. For more information, click here.