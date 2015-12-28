Portion of Champaign County Road 1000N to close this afternoon

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - Champaign officials have announced that a portion of County Road 1000N will be closed starting at 1:00 p.m. today.

Officials say the closure affects CR 1000N from about one mile west of Sidney to the east side of Sidney, due to water flowing over the bridge in town.  This closure will be in effect until further notice.

 

