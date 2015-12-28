A Local Company Helps Flood Victims

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Many people are dealing with flooding from all the rain Central Illinois has received, and a local company wants to help anyone who's been affected.

U-Haul of Illinois is offering up free self-storage or use of a U-Box container for 30 days. This will help flood victims in Decatur and surrounding areas store personal items while their homes are being put back into order after the flooding.

