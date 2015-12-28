Villa Grove Emergency Curfew Extended

VILLA GROVE – Mayor of Villa Grove Terry Harbin announces the city will be extending its emergency curfew to continue to be in effect from Monday, December 28, to Tuesday, December 29.

Mayor Harbin initially issued the emergency curfew for Villa Grove for Sunday, December 27, from 8 PM – 6 AM due to continued flooding. Residents are now advised it will remain in effect from Monday to Tuesday.

During these times, only residents going to or from work or for emergency situations will be allowed access to and from the city. City officials say residents should not walk or drive through any roadway covered by water regardless of curfew time.

Those found disobeying by entering flood waters are subject to local ordinances that could result in $100 minimum fines. The ordinances are in place to prevent injury or damage to a person’s property.

Further information on staying safe while traveling in flood conditions can be found here. Updates on Illinois road closures can be found by following the link here and clicking “Closures.”