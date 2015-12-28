Emergency Shelter for Flood Victims opened at Danville church

DANVILLE – The American Red Cross announces they have opened an emergency shelter in Danville to assist those affected by flooding.

Red Cross officials are urging those affected by flooding to head to the Bethel Lutheran Church, located at 901 West Fairchild in Danville. Workers will be providing warm meals, a safe place to sleep, as well as emotional support for those with immediate, disaster-caused needs.

Anyone evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of their family, including:

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

The Red Cross encourages residents to keep updated on safety information by visiting their site here. They also have several smartphone apps available for weather warnings and preparedness tips.

Those traveling in flood, and other severe weather, conditions are also reminded to stay alert and safe. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.