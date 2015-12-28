Ameren Illinois activates Emergency Operations to restore service

ILLINOIS – Ameren Illinois crews and support staff are working to restore service to customers across the state as winds, flooding and ice take a toll on power lines.

Ameren’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated at 10 AM on Sunday, December 27. Company officials say nearly 500 resources have been deployed to restore power to homes and businesses.

The largest concentration of outages is reported to be in the Peoria and Galesburg areas.

“We appreciate the patience our customers have shown, and understand they want their service as quickly as possible. We will be working safely throughout the day to achieve this goal,” says President of Ameren Illinois, Richard J. Mark.

Flood water in/around ur home, business? Call us at 800.755.5000 to safely turn off your service. More flood tips @ https://t.co/0DZdLKjdtr — Ameren Illinois (@AmerenIllinois) December 28, 2015

Ameren Illinois has released the following safety tips for their customers:

Call Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 as soon as possible to report a downed line, natural gas odor or an outage.

Never go outside during a power outage after sunset because you won’t be able to see a downed power line that could still be energized and dangerous. Stay away from brush, shrubs and downed trees that may hide downed lines.

If you see a fallen or sagging wire, assume that it is still energized and dangerous. Electric power lines can carry power even after being knocked to the ground.

If your electrical service is interrupted, be sure to unplug or protect sensitive computer and electrical equipment with a high-quality surge protector.

Never enter a flooded basement or other flooded area where water may be in contact with electrical wiring, appliances and other devices.

Never attempt to turn off power at the main electrical panel box if you must stand in water or on a wet floor to do so.

Rising river levels can also put customers at risk for flooding. Ameren Illinois officials say if flood waters reach, or are likely to reach, the control of a natural gas furnace, water heater or other appliance, customers should call 1-800-755-5000 to have services turned off.

Local authorities can also request to have natural gas services turned off.

Customers can check outages on Ameren's map here.