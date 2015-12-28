Springfield Police Investigating State St. Shooting

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield officers were dispatched to South State Street late Saturday night to investigate reports of a shooting in the area.

Authorities arrived at the 500 block of South State Street at 10:45 PM and discovered 36-year-old man lying on a porch across the street from his residence. According to Springfield Police, the victim had just returned home and was walking into his residence when an unknown person or persons began shooting at him.

He told officers he ran across the street to a neighbor’s house for help after he was shot. Responders transported the victim to Memorial Hospital for treatment where he underwent several surgeries. Springfield Police say he is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

This case is currently under investigation by the Springfield Police Department. Authorities say this incident does not appear to be connected to any previous shooting incidents.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8322. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Sangamon County Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-788-8427 or visit their website here.