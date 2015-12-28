Macon County resident seriously injured in pedestrian vs. vehicle incident

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says one person was seriously injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle incident in Long Creek Sunday afternoon.

Decatur police say officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian accident at the intersection of Fitzgerald Road and Richmond at about 6:05 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, a person was struck by a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Fitzgerald Road.

Authorities say alcohol or the use of a cell phone do not appear to be contributing factors to this incident. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation by Decatur police. We will provide more information as it becomes available.