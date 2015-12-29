Iroquois County EMA issues update on road conditions, river water levels

IROQUOIS COUNTY - Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency officials say several major roads remain closed due to flooding from recent storms.

Officials say major road closings include U.S. 45, south of Onarga near Del Ray, Old 45 between Clifton and Chebanse, Route 9, west of Milford, and the intersection of Route 1 and U.S. 24 in west Watseka. Additionally, Iroquois County officials say they are monitoring other major roads that are starting to take on water, such as County Highway 43 south of Watseka.

The National Weather Service says local bodies of water are rising due to the heavy rains, as Sugar Creek is expected to rise from 26.29 feet to 26.4 feet, and Iroquois River is expected to rise from 22.66 feet to 23.5 feet. These levels will exceed the major flood stage of Sugar Creek, and fall just short of the moderate flood stage for the Iroquois River.

Residents living in flood-prone areas are urged to take the proper precautions in case they need to leave their homes due to rising water levels. Motorists are also urged to not drive through flooded roadways. Watseka officials say they are providing sandbags for local residents to help combat flooding.

For more information and updates to flooded roads, visit the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency's website here.