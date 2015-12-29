Free rides offered to combat DUIs on New Year's Eve

CENTRAL ILLINOIS - Several organizations are teaming up to ensure that citizens who are celebrating the new year will have a safe and legal way home.

Springfield police and fire officials say any citizens leaving a downtown Springfield bar will be able to request and receive a free cab ride voucher. The vouchers will provide a free ride home to any citizen who lives within the city limits.

Lincoln Yellow Taxi Cabs will be available for pick-up at the intersections of Fifth Street and Adams Street, and Sixth Street and Adams Street. The free ride vouchers will be valid from 6:00 p.m. on December 31, 2015 until 5:00 a.m. on January 1, 2016.

Additionally, Tatman's Towing will offer free rides to Champaign-Urbana residents from 7:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m.

Officials say this program was made possible by funding provided by both departments. Authorities say they hope the vouchers will result in the reduction of intoxicated drivers on roadways, which means fewer DUI arrests or crashes.