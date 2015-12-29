APL announces Springfield adoption events for January

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield residents looking to provide a loving home to a dog or cat are invited to attend one of the Animal Protective League's adoption events in January.

All dogs and cats appearing at APL adoption events have been microchipped, vaccinated, and spayed or neutered. We've included a list of scheduled events below:

- January 2: Cats and dogs will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at PetSmart, 3183 South Veterans Parkway

- January 3: Cats will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., and dogs available from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at PetSmart

- January 10: Cats will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at PetSmart

- January 16: Cats will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., and dogs available from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at PetSmart

- January 17: Cats will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at PetSmart

- January 23: Cats and dogs will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at PetSmart

- January 24: Cats will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., and dogs available from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at PetSmart

- January 30: Cats and dogs will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at PetSmart

- January 31: Cats will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., and dogs available from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at PetSmart

If you wish to adopt a pet, but cannot attend any of these events, you can visit the APL shelter at 1001 Taintor Road, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily.

For more information, call the APL at (217) 544-7387 or visit the APL's website here.