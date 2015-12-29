Decatur Offers Help to Low Income Residents Affected by Rain and Flooding

Posted:

Decatur- The City of Decatur is offering help to those affected by the recent rain storms and flooding.

Starting January 4th, The City of Decatur's Emergency Program will start taking appointments for low income residents.  The city will provide money for quick repairs for sanitation problems or life-threatening emergencies.

You must be a low income home owner living within the Decatur city limits to apply.  For more information, click here.

