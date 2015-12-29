Union Pacific Railroad temporarily closing Springfield crossing for repairs

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Public Works Office has announced that Union Pacific Railroad will close a portion of its crossing on Ridgely Avenue for repairs.

Officials say the crossing on Ridgley Avenue, between North 10th Street and North 11 Street, will be closed on December 30 and 31. Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution and slow down near the area.

Additionally, officials say motorists are encouraged to take a detour around this area, from Peoria Road to Ninth Street to Converse Street to 11th Street. For more information, click here.