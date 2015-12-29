DeWitt County EMA says flood waters receding across county

DEWITT COUNTY - The DeWitt County Emergency Management Agency has announced that flood waters appear to be receding across the county.

Officials say though some low lying township roads are still underwater, and therefore, impassable, water in the Retention Pond in the northeast corner of Clinton has receded. Minor flooding on East Washington Street has also cleared, and officials say there in no danger of Clinton flooding at this time.

Additionally, no residents have been displaced, no flood damage has been reported, and no power outages have been reported. However, the Farmer City Fire Department rescued a motorists from a flooded roadway early Tuesday morning.

Sandbags have also been made available to residents. For more information, visit the DeWitt County EMA's website here. We will provide more updates as they become available.