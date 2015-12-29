UPDATE: Two bodies discovered near County Rd. 2200. in Christian Co.

SECOND UPDATE – The Christian County Sheriff’s office reports authorities located the missing van belonging to one of the Edinburg residents who died as a result of drowning.

The van belonging to Ronald Gordon II was found in the main water channel just north of 2200 North Road near 1264 East, where Gordon and Cindy Dexheimer were found dead on Tuesday, December 29. Authorities say the van was mostly submerged approximately 40 yards from the location of their bodies.

Christian County authorities say the van was only visible from the air and was located with the assistance of an Illinois State Police Air Operations aircraft.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE – The Christian County Coroner reports she has identified two people who were discovered dead in rural Christian County on Tuesday morning.

46-year-old Cindy Dexheimer and 49-year-old Robert E. Gordon II, both of Edinburg, were pronounced dead at the scene, which was approximately one-tenth of a mile west of 1264 East 2200 North Road.

Their autopsies, which were held today (December 29), confirmed the pair died as a result of drowning. The toxicology results are pending.

Authorities say the vehicle the couple was last seen in was a White Dodge Caravan, and it has still not been located. The Christian County Sheriff’s office and authorities have and will continue looking for the vehicle as the water recedes.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHRISTIAN COUNTY – The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy located the bodies of two Edinburg residents, who had previously been reported missing, in rural Christian County, Buckhart Township.

A Christian County deputy found the pair at 9:42 AM on Tuesday, December 29, near 1299 East 2200 North Road. Family members had previously reported the two missing. Authorities were able to use location services via each missing person’s cell phone to find the bodies.

With the large amount of water, deputies on foot managed to locate the bodies in the aforementioned area near the county road. Christian County authorities say, however, the white van which they were believed to be in has not been located at this time.

Christian County Coroner Amy Winans says the pair are a 46-year-old female and 49-year-old male who are both from Edinburg, Illinois. They have been transported by the Christian County Coroner’s office to Bloomington, where an autopsy will be performed. The Coroner has not made any comment on how the two may have died.

The pair’s names are being withheld pending notifications of both families.

This investigation is ongoing by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. We will provide more information as it becomes available.